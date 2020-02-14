Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 117.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,440 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $43.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.35. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

