Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157,345 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 232.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 193.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE JPS opened at $10.33 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

