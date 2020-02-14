Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,055,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,298,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $159.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.79. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $160.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

