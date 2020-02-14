Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 54,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period.

Shares of IYLD stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $25.96.

