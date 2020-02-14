Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKG. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JKG opened at $217.16 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $181.61 and a twelve month high of $217.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.94 and a 200 day moving average of $202.42.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.