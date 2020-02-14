Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Jerry W. Kolb Sells 22,059 Shares

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 22,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $264,928.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $12.33 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Water Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

