Mark Wassersug Sells 2,982 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,246.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Wassersug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $281,351.70.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $94.19 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

