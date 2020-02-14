Kathleen M. Whalen Sells 1,956 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $286,475.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,567.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE HCA opened at $150.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.29. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $151.97.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.09. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.81.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.