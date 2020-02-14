Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Sells $318,600.00 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,421.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Bradley Sorenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,800 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $204,384.00.

NYSE:BSX opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 25.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.48.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

