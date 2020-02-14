Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Sells $318,600.00 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,421.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
John Bradley Sorenson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 20th, John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,800 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $204,384.00.
NYSE:BSX opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 25.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.48.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.
