Insider Selling: Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Director Sells $323,070.00 in Stock

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $323,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE LNN opened at $109.61 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 127.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.66.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Lindsay had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 85.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 181,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after acquiring an additional 95,850 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 144,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 139,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNN shares. ValuEngine cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lindsay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

