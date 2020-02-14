Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Director Sells $331,500.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total value of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $108.84 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.24 and a 12 month high of $114.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.56 and its 200-day moving average is $100.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

