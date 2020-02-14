Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Sells $335,869.72 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP David Sievewright Love sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $335,869.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,120,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Sievewright Love also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, David Sievewright Love sold 74,205 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,413,605.25.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a PE ratio of 21.11. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Hall Kathryn A. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $42,719,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 103.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,249,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,240,814 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $43,225,000 after buying an additional 669,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8,463.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,327 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $13,829,000 after buying an additional 654,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 34.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,829,208 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $34,828,000 after buying an additional 470,047 shares in the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEVI. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

