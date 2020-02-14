Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) SVP Sells $351,661.66 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) SVP Gavin Brockett sold 18,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $351,661.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gavin Brockett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

On Tuesday, February 4th, Gavin Brockett sold 3,926 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $77,538.50.

LEVI opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,829 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LEVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.