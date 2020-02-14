Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas Sells 2,355 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $357,088.65. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,654.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eleni Nitsa Zuppas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total value of $440,160.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 276 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $38,960.16.

On Friday, December 6th, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $724,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 264 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $37,076.16.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $153.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $110.23 and a 12 month high of $176.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

