Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Director Claire Fraser Sells 1,500 Shares

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $254.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.71. The company has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $221.47 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

