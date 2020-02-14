Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Sells $509,699.20 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $509,699.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,508 shares in the company, valued at $13,470,084.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $88.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.25. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.32.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Jack in the Box by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

