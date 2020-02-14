Insider Selling: Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) EVP Sells $406,390.92 in Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Lee Hanson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

On Thursday, January 9th, Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $201.19 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.78 and a 200-day moving average of $193.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,550,000 after buying an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,486,000 after buying an additional 334,527 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,005,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,509,000 after buying an additional 65,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,393,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 786,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,318,000 after buying an additional 54,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.