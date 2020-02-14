California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 7,151 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62,375.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $41.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

