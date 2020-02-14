Insider Selling: Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Director Sells $420,000.00 in Stock

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Director Christopher Paige sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,070,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Paige also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 28th, Christopher Paige sold 10,000 shares of Avrobio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29. Avrobio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avrobio from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avrobio by 40.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 376,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after buying an additional 174,121 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter worth $11,707,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 9.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 658,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after buying an additional 58,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 150.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after buying an additional 386,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

