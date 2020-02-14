Yuchun Lee Sells 2,000 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total value of $475,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $921,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yuchun Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total value of $477,680.00.

VRTX stock opened at $240.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $249.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,554,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 186,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,512,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

