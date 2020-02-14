Yuchun Lee Sells 2,000 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total value of $475,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $921,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Yuchun Lee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 4th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total value of $477,680.00.
VRTX stock opened at $240.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $249.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,554,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 186,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,512,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.41.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
