Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Sells $431,200.00 in Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 4,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $108.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day moving average of $93.53. Power Integrations Inc has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $111.56.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,956 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.
