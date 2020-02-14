Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Sells $431,200.00 in Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 4,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $108.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day moving average of $93.53. Power Integrations Inc has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,956 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

