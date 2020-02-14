California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 82,904 Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 109.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,904 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 453.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 25.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CASH shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In related news, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $194,290.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at $320,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $959,489. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 18.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

