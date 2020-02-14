GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC reduced their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,110 ($27.76) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upped their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,860 ($24.47) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,860 ($24.47)) on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,852.87 ($24.37).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,680 ($22.10) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.14. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,485.20 ($19.54) and a one year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,788.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,725.93.

In other news, insider Judy Lewent acquired 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Insiders have acquired 810 shares of company stock worth $1,885,602 in the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

