California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.74 Million Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49,978 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.30% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KTOS. BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $146,150.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 9,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $190,891.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,857 shares of company stock worth $1,073,060. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

