First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 229,675 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,977 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,917,000 after acquiring an additional 218,329 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 31.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 25,447 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 18.2% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

FFBC stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. First Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.21.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,475,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.