California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.71 Million Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,730,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,315,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,598,000. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 39.1% in the third quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 75,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 21,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,153,000.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $123.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.17.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABG shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

