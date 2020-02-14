California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 523.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quaker Chemical news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $182.11 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 12-month low of $141.79 and a 12-month high of $224.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.34 and its 200-day moving average is $161.15.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KWR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price objective on Quaker Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

