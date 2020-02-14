California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. MHI Funds LLC boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 605.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $20.57.

SHLX stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.07. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

