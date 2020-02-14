Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 731,405 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 32,236 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.4% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $44,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.94 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

