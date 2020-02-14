Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,819,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,367,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,605,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,568,000 after acquiring an additional 791,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,462,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,231,000 after acquiring an additional 579,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

RY opened at $81.61 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $82.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RY. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Desjardins downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

