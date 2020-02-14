Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 20%

Falcon Gold Corp (CVE:FG)’s share price dropped 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 245,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 254,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07.

About Falcon Gold (CVE:FG)

Falcon Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. Its projects include the Central Canada cobalt, copper, and gold project; the Coomer Lake vanadium-titanium project; the Wabunk cobalt and copper project; and the Burton gold property located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

