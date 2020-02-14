Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 20%

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Falcon Gold Corp (CVE:FG)’s share price dropped 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 245,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 254,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07.

About Falcon Gold (CVE:FG)

Falcon Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. Its projects include the Central Canada cobalt, copper, and gold project; the Coomer Lake vanadium-titanium project; the Wabunk cobalt and copper project; and the Burton gold property located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.71 Million Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.
California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.71 Million Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System
California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Corp
California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Corp
California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners LP
California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners LP
Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc.
Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report