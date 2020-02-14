Linde (NYSE:LIN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.34.

Linde stock opened at $221.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.95. Linde has a 52 week low of $165.93 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

