Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,896 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 172,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 16.3% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $28.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

