Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,678 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,335,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 61,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.50.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

