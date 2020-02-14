Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $44.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GOOS. OTR Global reissued a positive rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities raised Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $31.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $59.94.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.29 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 52,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth $1,040,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

