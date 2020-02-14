Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Hits New 12-Month High at $166.47

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $166.47 and last traded at $166.12, with a volume of 6899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

In other news, Director Brian M. Hermelin acquired 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,867,000 after acquiring an additional 438,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sun Communities by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,284,000 after purchasing an additional 251,444 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,878,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Sun Communities by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,822,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,571,000 after purchasing an additional 106,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Sun Communities by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,853,000 after purchasing an additional 294,093 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

