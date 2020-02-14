TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Shares Up 20%

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

TNR Gold Corp (CVE:TNR) shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 137,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average session volume of 72,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.

TNR Gold Company Profile (CVE:TNR)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project that consists of 108 claims covering an area of 6,993 hectares located in southwestern Alaska.

