Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,851 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total transaction of $749,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $65,812.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,604 shares of company stock worth $4,671,131 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.65 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

