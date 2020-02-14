S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $302.47

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $302.47 and last traded at $301.63, with a volume of 45673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.12.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.57.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after purchasing an additional 339,310 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in S&P Global by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

