Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $100.00.

ICE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.92.

NYSE ICE opened at $94.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.18.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,767.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $889,905.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,418 shares of company stock worth $14,719,668. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,498,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3,386.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,821,000 after buying an additional 890,200 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,991,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,553,000 after buying an additional 600,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,855,000 after buying an additional 588,612 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

