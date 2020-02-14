Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 560.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $26.32 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $26.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

