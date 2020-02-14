Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $359.50

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Hypoport AG (ETR:HYQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €359.50 ($418.02) and last traded at €359.50 ($418.02), with a volume of 12725 shares. The stock had previously closed at €353.00 ($410.47).

Several analysts recently commented on HYQ shares. Berenberg Bank set a €380.00 ($441.86) target price on Hypoport and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Warburg Research set a €320.00 ($372.09) target price on Hypoport and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €333.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €279.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.90.

About Hypoport (ETR:HYQ)

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales – Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

