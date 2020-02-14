Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.06

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.06 and last traded at $97.98, with a volume of 1773040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.73 and a 200 day moving average of $92.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after buying an additional 888,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,767 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,386,000 after purchasing an additional 36,996 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,754 shares during the period. 60.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

