iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,320,000. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EPP opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.64. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $42.93 and a 1 year high of $48.13.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

