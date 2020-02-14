Sonoro Metals (CVE:SMO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Sonoro Metals Corp (CVE:SMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 8000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.32 price target on Sonoro Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a market cap of $5.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56.

Sonoro Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver. The company holds interest in the San Marcial project covering an area of approximately 1,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

