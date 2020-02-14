iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Hits New 12-Month High at $217.16

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $217.16 and last traded at $217.04, with a volume of 42 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $216.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.94 and its 200 day moving average is $202.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

