Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $118.56

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $118.56 and last traded at $118.21, with a volume of 589273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.15.

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,286,000 after purchasing an additional 695,443 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,306,000 after buying an additional 4,206,455 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,607,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,722,000 after buying an additional 92,578 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,162,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after buying an additional 293,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,848,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,831,000 after buying an additional 443,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

