AES (NYSE:AES) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.97

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

AES Corp (NYSE:AES)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 81113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in AES by 1,375.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 116.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AES (NYSE:AES)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.71 Million Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.
California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.71 Million Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System
California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Corp
California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Corp
California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners LP
California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners LP
Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc.
Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report