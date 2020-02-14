AES (NYSE:AES) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.97

AES Corp (NYSE:AES)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 81113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in AES by 1,375.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 116.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AES (NYSE:AES)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

