Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.88

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.77, with a volume of 47391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

WEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,618,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Wendys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,247,000 after buying an additional 388,858 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,782,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Wendys by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Wendys by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

