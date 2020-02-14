Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.88

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.77, with a volume of 47391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.
WEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Wendys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,247,000 after buying an additional 388,858 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,782,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Wendys by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Wendys by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.
About Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)
The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.
Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.