National Access Cannabis (CVE:META) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.15

National Access Cannabis Corp (CVE:META)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 794276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.51.

About National Access Cannabis (CVE:META)

National Access Cannabis Corp., through its subsidiary National Access Canada Corporation, owns and operates medical clinics in Canada. The company provides cannabinoid educational services; and medical cannabis treatments for patients through a network of physicians and health professionals. As of December 19, 2019, it had a portfolio of 36 licensed retail locations.

